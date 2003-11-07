The subject was penmanship. And I was terrible at it. Every day, Mrs. Weist, our second-grade teacher, would instruct us to remove our fingers from our noses, take out our blue books and practice our letters. For the rest of the period, which lasted approximately 30 to 40 hours, we would attempt to duplicate the perfect letters of the alphabet that were printed at the top of each page. Our goal was to make perfectly round o's and i's that slanted just slightly to the right. Or, at the very least, u's that did not look exactly like v's and m's that had less than seven humps in them.

But I never got the hang of it. No matter how hard I tried, all my letters continued to looked as if I had written them in the back of a speeding pickup truck; and there was a good chance I was going to spend the rest of my life in second grade.

Until one day, for some reason, I rotated my right hand a few degrees counter-clockwise when I wrote. The difference was immediate and dramatic. It made my writing look left-handed and my p's and q's still were not works of art. But, for the first time, they were recognizable as p's and q's.

Walking past my desk, Mrs. Weist looked down in astonishment, then picked up my blue book, held it up for the whole class to see and announced: "Look, children, he finally wrote something legible." Teachers back then didn't spend a lot of time worrying about stuff like sensitivity and self-esteem. Their job was to produce perfectly round o's and i's that slanted just slightly to the right.

I've been writing that way ever since, and it's worked pretty well. Except for the fact that the edge of my hand has become permanently blue from dragging across what I have just written.

I'm pretty sure Mrs. Weist doesn't teach penmanship any more. She was, after all, 130 years old back then. And now I'm wondering if anybody does.

Increasingly, it seems, we have become a nation of scrawlers. A few weeks ago, for instance, I got a letter from a young attorney. The signature at the bottom consisted of his first initial followed by a squiggly line. And the other day I watched one of my sons scribble something on the back of a check.

"When did you learn Arabic?" I asked him.

"That's my signature," he replied.

"How can it be your signature? Your name has 11 letters in it and that thing doesn't have any. I know doctors with better handwriting than that."

In defense of the illegible generation, there are some good reasons why penmanship is becoming as obsolete as inkwells.

Mostly, I'm sure, it's because this generation doesn't get much practice writing in longhand. The only hand-written letters I get anymore are from persons old enough to remember Skitch Henderson.

Pens and pencils have been replaced by PCs and Macs and in most offices, including this one, you can walk past several desks without seeing a writing instrument that isn't attached to a keyboard. If it needs to produce a letter that looks hand-written, this generation knows which program to call up.

And, of course, this is the first generation that has lived at a time in which there no longer are enough hours in the day, so it can't afford to waste two seconds of it by writing a bunch of unnecessary letters.

