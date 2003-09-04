Defining a marriage

President Bush has recently made headlines with his plan to define marriage. He has asked his own White House legal team to draft a specific document, and I know the first item that should be included.

You are truly married if you can redecorate a room without killing each other.

I'm not even talking about remodeling or, heaven forbid, building a house from scratch. That's a different story for another day. Just deciding where the couch should go is stressful enough for any marriage.

We are in the process of tearing apart our family room, where we spend 98% of our time. It is an odd room; there are two doors to consider, the fireplace is not centered on the longest wall and there are enough cold-air returns and floor vents to drive a person mad. We sincerely hope that the person who designed this room is no longer in the house-building business.

It all started with the fact that family members have mentioned, oh so casually, that they no longer wanted to sit on our furniture. It is more than 17-years-old, proudly purchased by a newlywed couple (that would be us) for our first apartment. It was a perfect set: a sleeper sofa and matching loveseat, and we were thrilled. It is now stained, ripped, sagging; and if you look closely enough, literally falling apart.

As with all home-related endeavors, nothing is as easy as it looks. Most people would probably think, "Let's just get a new sofa and loveseat." That would be far too simple; the carpet is almost as bad as the furniture, and it would be ridiculous to put lovely new furniture on top of hideous carpeting.

Thus the insanity begins.

We start with the carpet. Miraculously, we both agree on the same sample and easily choose new tiles for the hearth. So far, so good. Then we begin looking at furniture stores. The choices are overwhelming and the prices, well, please remember that we've had the same set for 17. The word "inflation" would be an understatement.

Dozens of courteous and helpful salespeople come to our aid. We're sure they can smell fresh blood, and we are bleeding desperation. We walk around, sit on every couch and chair, compare prices while trying not to faint, and walk out empty-handed. We repeat this process over the entire breadth of Kankakee County.

Finally, finally, we find something we love. Then comes the inevitable argument: whether or not to allow one's spouse to buy the "fantasy recliner." I can only speak for my family room, but I have sworn that a massive chair, complete with can holders and remote-controlled massager, will never sit upon the beautiful new carpet. Another dream dies for my dear husband.

We spent one afternoon putting masking tape all over the floor to outline where we would want to place the new furniture. We had rectangles for the couch, a loveseat, an ottoman, the rocking chair, a chair-and-a-half, and the entertainment center. About half of these pieces would actually fit in the room. When we were finished, I stood up, looked at the tape outlines and said that we had created a furniture crime scene.

Once we had the carpet and upholstery samples in hand, it was time to look for paint. As of this moment, we have six (yes, six) quarts of different paints adorning the room. The first color, which I loved from the sample, looked as though we had thrown cement on the wall. The next color was too peach, the next too brown, and on and on. I have become so batty that I actually gave each of my children a paintbrush to try these colors, and child #2 accidentally painted the recently-finished kitchen wall. We hope we have some of that paint left for a repair job.

The furniture has been ordered, the carpet guy came over to measure the room, and I went to the paint store today for another quart, hoping this time we've got it right. When all is said and done, we will be able to congratulate each other on our exquisite taste.

We can also drink a toast to the fact that we didn't divorce, maim or kill each other.

That's one way to define a marriage.

A mother and former schoolteacher, Kelly Carroll is a regular Journal columnist from Bourbonnais. Her column appears every Monday, and she can be contacted through this newspaper.