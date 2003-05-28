Past city woes hard to expunge

It should be a very exciting time for the city of Kankakee as it prepares for its sesquicentennial observance. Acknowledging 150 years of growth and progress is cause for celebration. Not for everyone, though.

According to one elected Kankakee representative, something hasn't changed in over 40 years. That something, according to Alderman James Cox, is police harassment and brutality.

Since a black male was shot by a white city police officer a few weeks ago, a cry of racism has raised its ugly head again. I guess some things don't change.

In a democratic municipality such as ours, citizens have the right to cry racism, even if unsubstantiated. However, that makes it difficult for those who have been wronged to come forth. For an elected official to lead these charges is another problem altogether. In 2003 we would hope every member of city government would work with the police instead of antagonizing the whole force. The mayor, aldermen, and city police share the same building. It would seem they would share the same mission to serve and protect the citizens of Kankakee.

Every time a police weapon is discharged, an investigation follows. That is pretty much standard procedure throughout police forces nationwide. We should expect nothing less here. Yet, before the spent casings could be gathered for testing, we have an elected official acting more like Al Sharpton, who could turn a delicious vanilla and chocolate swirl ice cream cone into a race issue, than a leader calling for level heads to prevail until an investigation is completed.

To indict publicly the entire police force as racist for one incident is as wrong and irresponsible as it would be for me to call all black clergy in Kankakee violence mongers because of one incident or for any white official to say all black males between the ages 18-24 are thugs.

Police harassment of citizens of any color is "conduct unbecoming of a police officer." For a city alderman to resort to race-baiting and inciting public unrest should be deemed "conduct unbecoming of an elected representative."

It would be naâ€¢ve to think that there are no cops who might bring shame to the badge of the Kankakee Police Department. Citizens who feel they have been mistreated by police should take the appropriate steps at the right time to have their concerns addressed.

It would be just as naâ€¢ve to think that out of 14 city representatives, we wouldn't find at least one with less than questionable leadership ability. There are bad apples in every bushel.

If this situation isn't nipped in the bud soon, the city of Kankakee stands to have its reputation tarnished for another 150 years. The credibility of its government leaders may be questioned. The perpetuation of police stereotyped as racist may continue for another 40 years. City public safety hearings risk becoming like Jerry Springer Shows where citizens can make undocumented allegations against police. A 14-year-old may hear that an elected official said Kankakee cops harass and brutalize blacks, and may pass this along to someone who may pass it along to someone else in 2153.

Much has surely changed in Kankakee in the past 150 years whether some of us want to see it or not.

Let the Sesquicentennial continue. We can't let one bad anything spoil the whole show.

(Ron Jackson is an ordained minister and a regular Journal columnist from Kankakee. His column appears every Sunday. He can be contacted through this newspaper.)