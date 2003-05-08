Need a Life Coach? Try mom, dad

Remember the days not so long ago when it seemed so many people and their pet had a therapist? It was so cool, hip, groovy, and chic to throw around your therapist's name and fee in public.

If you were not lounging on someone's couch for $100 an hour or more at least twice a month, you were a nobody. I believe this all became really fashionable after comedian Richard Lewis based his whole act on his relationship with his therapist. Like many female teens who began sporting their midriffs after seeing Britney Spears, many adults sought and paid for a therapist to help them decide if it was OK to wear jeans on Friday, to change their hair color, to shave or not, or to go a week without washing the car after hearing Lewis admit he couldn't make it through daily life without his therapist.

The old pickup line, "What's your sign?" was replaced with, "So who's your therapist?"

Well, yesterday's therapist is now today's Life Coach, yes, a Life Coach like Dr. Phil of The Oprah Winfrey Show fame.

According to the Coach Federation accreditation website, "a professional life coach provides an ongoing partnership designed to help clients produce fulfilling results in their professional and personal lives. Coaches help people improve their performances and enhance the quality of their lives. Coaches are trained to listen, to observe, and to customize their approach to individual client lives. The coach's job is to provide support to enhance the skills, resources, and creativity that the client already has."

You can get all that for about $200-$600 per month and up to $1000 a month for about 6-10 hours meeting time plus some follow-up phone calls and some written materials.

There are no educational requirements necessary to call oneself a "coach." However, one can claim the title of Associate Credentialed Coach (ACC), a Professional (PCC), or a Master (MCC) through the Coach Federation.

Don't think you need a life coach? Well, if you answer yes to one or more of the following questions recommended by the Life Coach Federation, you may certainly benefit from one.

"1. Is there a gap between where you are and where you'd like to be in your relationships, financial strength, career, health status, or simple enjoyment of life? 2. Does the idea of simplifying your life appeal to you? 3. Are people in your life telling you that you need to make some changes?"

If you are normal, you can answer yes to every one of those questions, but do you really need a coach? Take question No. 1. Who isn't between where you are and where you want to be? If you're working, you probably eventually want to be fishing, golfing, retired, or at least your own boss. You are probably not where you want to be with your finances and health right now either.

Take question No. 2. Since the caveman period, hasn't the whole motivation for technological advancement been for a more simplified life?

Now take question No. 3. Who doesn't have someone in their life telling them what is better for them?

How did we ever advance civilization without Life Coaches? Do parents and teachers ring a bell? And their services were free, so why isn't it cool, hip, groovy, and chic to go around bragging about them?

(Ron Jackson is an ordained minister and a regular Journal columnist from Kankakee. His column appears every Sunday. He can be contacted through this newspaper.)