New food concept sweeping the world

My wife sets a mean table.

The table isn't actually mean. As nearly as I can tell, tables don't have much in the way of emotions, one way or another. What I mean is that, when she sets the table for a dinner party, our guests tend to "ooh" and "aah."

Well, the female guests, anyway. That's the thing about female guests. You can put a couple of dead flowers, some fruit, a bird's nest and an Army boot in the middle of the table and they will "ooh" and "aah" if you arrange them right. The male guests will just try to figure out if the Army boot is going to need steak sauce.

But no matter how mean her table is, my wife can't compete with Chris Leahy.

He serves his food on naked women.

Leahy is the founder of a company called Raw Catering, where the motto is "Make Your Next Event Something They Won't Forget."

What this means is that he will come to your party, make fancy appetizers, arrange them on top of the unclothed body of a model and then you can listen to your guests say things such as "ohmyGod" or "wow, look at those portabella mushrooms," depending upon their interests.

The 25-year-old Manhattan chef is the American leader in a nude-food craze that is exposing itself all over the world. A Japanese restaurant in Manchester, England, recently began offering dinner served on women's bodies and the concept reportedly is sweeping Tokyo.

Leahy started his business a few years ago in St. Louis, but now is stationed in New York, where there are many more naked women. For a price that depends upon what you order, he prepares everything from zucchini flowers stuffed with honey glazed suckling pig to pastry swans with tropical fruit salsa. All of which he serves on or around the bare body of a model who has been antiseptically wiped before lying on a stout table.

Guests then are at liberty to take the food directly from the model's body, although they are not free to take liberties with the serving tray.

"Any inappropriate touching, groping or suggestion toward the model from any guest will result in the immediate cancellation of the event with no refund," warns a reminder on the company's Web site (www.rawcatering.com). The experience, insist Leahy and his business partner, Andrew Hagene, is intended to be sensual, but not sexual.

"We've done about 20 events so far," Hagene says.

So far, the craze has not caught on in the Midwest and I think I know why. It's not because Middle America doesn't like naked women. It's the food that would be a problem.

As my good friend, Bubba, says when I suggest serving appetizers on a naked model at his next Super Bowl party, "You want me to cover some woman's bare butt with Buffalo wings?"

"I don't think you're getting the picture," I explain. "I'm talking about zucchini flowers artfully decorating an attractive young woman."

"I don't care if it's tulips growing out of Halle Berry's navel, nobody I know eats flowers. But I suppose we could decorate her with meat balls."

"How would you keep them from rolling off her?" I point out. "She'd have to be built like Lara Flynn Boyle."

"Maybe a sub," he suggests. "We could get one of those big party jobs, with potato chips, baked beans and a couple of celery sticks for the health freaks. And a couple of pizzas."

That might work, I suppose.

Of course, with all that food, our serving tray will have to be Anna Nicole Smith.

Write to D.L. Stewart in care of this newspaper, or e-mail him at DL_Stewart@coxohio.com.