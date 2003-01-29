Huge weight lifted

I feel as if a huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders. The kids' closets are clean. Two down and plenty more to clean, but the worst is over. Somehow the two littlest people in the house managed to acquire more stuff in their closets than any other closets in the house.

It is interesting when you consider that one of them isn't even walking yet. This little girl's closet was stuffed with papers, toys, clothes, hats, shoes, slippers, videos and other various forms of junk. She has become a pack rat in her short existence of just over a year on Earth.

As I started cleaning out her closet, she crawled in to her bedroom and sat herself by the garbage can in which I planned to throw most of the stuff. Several attempts to remove her from the room failed. Being well skilled at crawling, she would simply race right back in before I could close the door. So I gave up and began pitching things into the garbage can as she watched. Which she did -- for about 30 seconds. Then, she stood herself up with the help of the garbage can and began tossing out the items I had just tossed in.

I lost my parenting skills for a minute and picked up the stuff she tossed out and tossed them back into the garbage. Of course, she tossed them right back out. I tossed them back in. She tossed them back out. I'm not embarrassed to admit it -- a 13-month-old was outwitting me, and not for the first time. She merely stood by the garbage can pitching objects as far as she could while I ran around her room picking them back up. When I realized my breathing was becoming heavy and my exercise requirements for the day were just about fulfilled, I called to my husband to come get her and keep her entertained.

I finished the task of closet cleaning in her bedroom and moved on into my son's room. Regaining my parenting skills, I told my husband to keep my son from entering. I was planning to pack a garage sale box with some, if not most, of his least-played-with toys, and I knew a battle would be waged if he saw me put even one of his broken old baby toys into the box. For example, he has a toy mouse, which has been chewed on by the family dog and has been sitting in the bottom of the toy box for months. However, if he saw me remove it and put it in the garage sale box, he would scream bloody murder. So his bedroom door remained closed, and he was kept from entering the room until the garage sale box was placed in the garage.

As I stated earlier, when his closet was completed, I felt as if a huge weight were lifted from my shoulders. The house felt cleaner and bigger. I felt like Martha Stewart without the possibility of jail time lingering over me. I sat myself into the most comfortable chair in the house and grabbed a magazine. My son ran into his room and yelled approvingly when he saw the change in his closet. All was good.

Until I heard from my dear son's mouth, "Where's my mouse?"