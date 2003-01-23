Provost honored and health info samples

Jesse Jackson's plans to bring an Operation PUSH, Rainbow Coalition chapter to Kankakee County are quite serious. There was an Operation PUSH flier at every table at the recent Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at the College Church of the Nazarene.

Membership is $15 for seniors and students, $35 for general members and runs up to $1,000 for churches.

Ponder this if you think that Martin Luther King's message of non-violence is irrelevant or unneeded.

At the King prayer breakfast, it was announced that the scheduled entertainment would not perform due to an unfortunate incident. A glance at the police blotter showed what the unfortunate incident was.

Police were summoned to Kankakee High when a fight erupted during a talent show. A juvenile girl was observed "punching, kicking and kneeing" another youngster. The victim had to be treated for a sprained shoulder and facial and body contusions. Despite being handcuffed, the alleged perpetrator continued to kick the arresting officer.

Not funny, just sad, that one incident ruins it for a group.

Mike Finnegan, director of the Kankakee County Economic Development Council, says that there is still a possibility that IKO Roofing and its 55 jobs could come to the Kankakee area.

The roofing plant had been considering moving into an industrial park that would be part of the proposed Town & Country landfill site, which has since been turned down by the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

Finnegan says the EDC is trying to separate the issue of the industrial park from the landfill. One is not necessarily dependent on the other.

Recent editorials calling for public reports about the conditions of restaurants prompted reader Karen Weir to send in a sample of the Cherokee (Ga.) Ledger-News, which carries health inspection reports verbatim.

A sample:

Cherokee 16 Cinema

Inspection date: Dec. 11

Current score: 95

Previous score: 98

Violations: Sanitizer test strips not available. Employees present at times unsure of location. Store ice cream scoop with handle up. Repair broken tile at ice machines. Clean floors under shelving. Clean dumpster area.

It's what we said. Give the public full and complete information.

The Journal's Lee Provost got a distinct honor recently. Provost has covered Kankakee City government for years. His picture has appeared often in various banners at the top of Journal pages, saying Lee is the key to understanding what goes on in the Key City.

Mayor Don Green took that to heart and presented Provost with a shiny lapel pin, in the form of a key.

Guess he really is the key.

