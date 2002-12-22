Security and sanity

Everyone wants travel to be swift and safe.

Everyone, it seems, ought to be in favor of common-sense precautions in an age of terrorism.

But we should not let government run amok, nor should we enthusiastically give up privacy.

Airport security is an especially troublesome issue. We are now more than a year past 9/11, and airport security has gradually tightened. However, security on all other forms of travel remains lax. You can get on a train with just about anything in your pocket. You can drive just about anything through the heart of a crowded city, but you cannot sneak a bamboo knitting needle onto an airplane.

Likewise, the requirements that airport searches be random often results in absurdities. A metal wand being used on a toddler or a search of a diaper bag. We don't want to seem as though we are profiling people, but we do.

All of this comes to mind with the latest government regulation. People will no longer be able to lock their luggage when flying. Instead of locks, you are just supposed to use twisty-ties -- you know, the ones that come in bunches with trash bags that you always lose. Somehow, any plan that relies on twisty-ties can't be too serious.

In addition, the government now prohibits you from flying with fruitcakes. Turns out the things will block the electronic screening. We already know they cannot be penetrated with ordinary teeth. Now we know they are electronically dense as well. Anything from your underwire bra to a steel-toed shoe can set off the alarm. And, again, no nail files, nail clippers or nail scissors.

It would appear in the future that Americans arriving in airports will be a sorry, ungroomed lot.

We would not rail against all checks. But we can think of a dozen reasons why what's inside my luggage ought to be private -- everything from what we chose to wear to what we chose to read to whom we chose to meet.

For sure, if there is a good reason to be suspicious, proceed with the check.

Yet no amount of confiscation will make anything 100-percent safe. If a knitting needle is a threat, what about a pencil?

The real key is in the security people, not in the machines. What we need is a force of well-armed, well-trained security.You see them in Europe's airports. Put them on the planes.

An armed sky marshal would be a greater deterrent to terrorism than any search of Aunt Mabel's knickers would ever be.