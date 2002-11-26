We want to go to war? What for?

WASHINGTON -- If you say something often enough, according to an old axiom of politics and human nature, people will begin to believe it-whether you have evidence to back it up or not.

So, too, goes the Bush administration as it tries to persuade the rest of us that its proposed war against Saddam Hussein has something-anything!-to do with the war against Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda.

That was the ostensible reason why, immediately after the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01, the Bush administration's eyes turned to Baghdad.

Prior to 9-11, Bush showed no more than passing interest in the Middle East, let alone Iraq, unlike his father, for whom foreign policy was an important pastime.

Despite the pleadings of experts for Bush to help nudge the Israelis and Palestinians back to a bargaining table in the hot summer of 2001, the younger Bush's foreign policy was captured in the old song title, "Make the World Go Away."

Then along came 9-11 and the notion was advanced that Saddam and Osama were linked, despite Osama's history of disgust for Saddam's secular state. Alas, the CIA later dismissed those reports.

So the President next cited Saddam's ability to develop or to get his hands on nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. Suddenly, in a radical departure from our history and tradition, the stripping of such capabilities from other nations had become the job of us, the United States, and us alone.

Then, in his State of the Union Address, Bush was declaring Iraq, along with Iran and North Korea, to be part of an "Axis of Evil" that required continuing U.S. action.

How did Saddam zoom to the top of our most-wanted list?

The question is particularly intriguing in light of newly released testimony given last February before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence shortly after the president's address.

Released (appropriately enough for spook work) on Halloween, the testimony quotes intelligence experts who, interestingly, make Iraq sound much less menacing than its neighbor Iran.

For example, Iran actively "supports terrorism -- including Palestinian rejectionist groups and Hizbollah" -- against Israel. It is vigorously pursuing "expanded WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile capabilities" and already "has some of the most advanced WMD and ballistic missile programs in the Middle East," the intelligence sources said.

Saddam, by comparison, is portrayed as still trying to build and expand "an infrastructure capable of producing" nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Iraq has a "long history of supporting terrorists," to be sure, "including giving sanctuary to Abu Nidal," but nothing in the testimony suggests that Iraq has as many Al Qaeda terrorists on its soil as we have on American soil.

Yet, our hawkish Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld began beating the drum against Iraq immediately after 9/11, repeatedly suggesting, according to Bob Woodward's new book, "Bush at War," "that they could take advantage of the opportunity offered by the terrorist attacks to go after Saddam immediately."

But Woodward does not explain why Bush abruptly shifted in April to call for a "regime change" in Iraq and again in June to announcing preemptive strikes against any country believed to be a threat to the United States.

After months of failures by the CIA and other intelligence agencies to come up with any evidence that it is willing to share with the public of a Saddam-Al Qaeda link, Rumsfeld in October created a new mini-intelligence unit in the Pentagon, headed by his notoriously pro-military-action Deputy Secy. Paul Wolfowitz, for the express purpose of finding such a link.

In other words, if your intelligence agencies are not telling you what you want to hear, maybe a new unit of outside experts will.

Only in the autumn, Bush acquiesced to cooler dovish heads like Secretary of State Colin Powell in seeking the diplomatic path. Good move. If Saddam is such a big threat to world peace, why go after him alone? He has plenty of enemies around the world, especially in his own neighborhood.

What direct threat does Saddam Hussein pose to the United States? The Bush administration says it knows but its reasons keep changing in what Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.) back in October called the administration's "shifting justifications."

Sensible as it is for a country to be secretive about how it is going to war, the Bush administration has been uncommonly un-candid about why it wants to take that route. Don't worry, they tell us. Trust us, they say. It won't take long, they say. I've heard all of that before.

As an army veteran who was drafted during the Vietnam War, I am particularly loathe to see my country send its armies into another war with the best of intentions but too little consideration for why we are going in and how we are going to leave.

Despite our national and quite rational impulse to support our president in time of war and other national crises, the public has a right to know why it is going to war-and we in the media have a big obligation to ask.

