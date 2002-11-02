Election trends from 2002 campaign

Election eve wisdom:

This has been a difficult election to get a handle on. However, there are some trends to spot.

Television advertising is more and more the campaign tactic of choice. List of statewide candidates who either stopped or bothered to call to seek the endorsement: Republican lt. gov. candidate Carl Hawkinson; Democrat attorney general candidate Lisa Madigan (stopped twice and was impressive); Republican attorney general candidate Joe Birkett (in the primary); Republican secretary of state candidate Kris O'Rourke Cohn (again, stopped twice and had lots of energy); Republican comptroller candidate Thomas Jefferson Ramsdell; both candidates for treasurer, Republican Judy Baar Topinka and Democrat Tom Dart.

Neither gubernatorial or senatorial candidate ever dented the front door.

Will it be a Democratic year in Illinois?

You bet. In 1998, Republicans won four of the statewide races. Both Ryans (Jim and George for attorney general and governor) won in days when they were on friendlier terms. Judy Baar Topinka was elected treasurer and Peter Fitzgerald took the Senate seat away from Carole Moseley-Braun.

As late as 1994, Jim Edgar's re-election campaign, Republicans swept all five statewide campaigns : Edgar, both Ryans, Loleta Didrickson and Topinka.

This time around, Republicans are not competitive in at least three races : Senate, secretary of state and comptoller). They are ahead in only one, Topinka for treasurer. Two, the governor's race and the attorney general's race, are in play.

Should the Republicans lose five out of six, it would be their worst showing in modern memory.

Does a big turnout in Kankakee County favor Democrats?

Maybe not.

In 1998, with Ryan pulling 61 percent of the gubernatorial vote in Kankakee County, Democrats still took over control of the Kankakee County Board, in a shocker. That year 56 percent of the county voters went to the polls.

Two years later, in 2000, voter turnout went up to 74 percent in the county. High but not a record. Those votes narrowly broke for Republicans (20,049 for Bush, with 19,893 combined for Nader and Gore). Republicans came back to control the county board, 16-12.

So two thoughts.

Republican enthusiasm is the key to their chances tonight. It will also be interesting to see how much the Republican redistricting influences the vote.

Finally, will Sheriff Tim Bukowski win?

Should be real close. Four years ago, Bukowski won with 53 percent of the vote, a margin of less than 2,000 votes. Not a squeaker. Not a landslide.

This time around the Democratic candidate campaigned harder, spent more money and gave more speeches. There were flashes of cleverness, such as the Burma Shave signs in rural areas. The sheriff is also dragging more baggage than he did four years ago. He responded by getting the endorsement of every breathing police officer he could find, orchestrated in a series of announcements to give the appearance of a landslide.

Lastly, we decry one trend.

Redistricting combined with the declining organization of parties to mean fewer competitive elections than ever before. Cong. Jerry Weller said there are fewer than 40 competitive congressional races in the country. Neither of the local ones is competitive. Republicans didn't bother to field candidates for a state senate seat, to put in a name against Phil Novak or County Treasurer Mark Frechette. Democrats didn't field a candidate for superintendent of schools. Democrats passed on six county board races, Republicans on four.

