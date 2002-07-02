Are you saving for retirement?

Amanda Zink -- Bourbonnais

"Yes, I am preparing with mutual funds and my teacher's retirement plan. But I'm probably not saving enough."

Tametta Grundy -- Kankakee

"I guess next year I will start saving when I begin KCC. I went to a class about budgeting...I thought about saving a dollar a week (to start), but I don't have a dollar to save!"

John Randall -- Bradley

"I have less than six years until retirement. My company's retirement plan will provide enough. I'm not too worried about it."

Gary Rash -- Braidwood

"Yes, through my work's 401K...It probably won't be enough. I'll be increasing the percentage of payment (to it soon)...You've got to have something."

Kristin Albers -- Kankakee

"I'm not planning for retirement because I'm trying to live for today. When the time comes, I'll think about it...It depends on the kind of teaching job I get."

Nick Trudeau -- Bradley

"Yes, I've been trying to get into investments: stocks and mutual funds. I plan to get a good pension through work."