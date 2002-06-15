It happens in the best of tax brackets.

Two people with middle-class careers meet, marry and file together. And they find, to their amazement, that they are suddenly deemed richer than they think. Their combined incomes boost them up in the tax brackets. And they wind up paying considerably more than people in the same careers who are not married.

They would be better off, as far as the government is concerned, to divorce, or never to have married at all.

The tax reform act of 2001 changed that by gradually reducing the "marriage tax" penalty. It would be gone completely in 2009. But, by a quirk in the law, it would be back in full force by 2011. Many of the elements of the tax reform act are set to expire in 2010.

Republicans are pressing the issue now to get an election advantage. In a sense, that's wrong. Yet in a more basic sense, the cut should be made permanent. Earlier in the year, the administration proposed a plan to spend $30 million to encourage people to get married.

Our guess is that the tax brackets would accomplish the same thing, with far less controversy. Money is a family issue. One of the most basic family pieces of legislation ever would be to stop penalizing people who are both financially successful and who have strong marriages.

Doesn't the country want to reward that type of behavior?