Only religious leaders can lead us to peace

By Jim Nowlan

U. of I. Institute of Government and Public Affairs

The role of religion, said Thomas Hobbes aptly, is to soothe the human heart and restrain the beast within us. Religious leaders of all faiths across the world are failing miserably in this latter charge. There are ways to restrain this beast within us.

In 1893, the glorious Chicago World's Columbian Exposition did much more than introduce the Ferris wheel to the world. The exposition hosted great gatherings of world thinkers and artists, and also convened the first -- and maybe only -- World Parliament of Religions.

Thousands of religious leaders from around the globe gathered in Chicago to pursue, among other goals, peace among men. Fair president Henry L. Higinbotham called the parliament the crowning glory of the exposition, which drew 27 million fairgoers to Chicago in a six month period.

The world needs a permanent parliament of religions to increase media attention on the pursuit of peace, and to keep the feet of religious leaders to the fire, if you will, to take the visible lead in that regard.

This parliament should be headquartered in Jerusalem, a sacred capital of Christianity, Judaism and Islam. A battleground through much of history, Jerusalem should be taken from the grasping hands of any one religion or secular entity. Instead, the city could be transformed into an inviolate "City of World Peace." The city could be governed by an executive council of the parliament, headed by religious appointees from the three faiths with roots in that city and region.

Then, when terrorists might defile this sacred city, they would be desecrating their own professed religion, whatever it be. Religion would be turned from a tool of terrorists into a spiritual barricade against terrorism. Failure by religious leaders to condemn such terrorism by their own followers would suggest complicity.

This idea of making Jerusalem into a city of world peace came from Marvin Shultz, rural mail carrier from Toulon, and a world traveler. In my mind, Marv is an illustration that brilliant international concepts can spring from bright minds anywhere, even along the rural roads of Stark County.

In the wake of 9/11, President Bush has done a commendable job of avoiding a "holy war" between Islam on the one hand and the West (representing Christianity and Judaism).

Wouldn't it be wonderful if he brought the world's religious leaders together to create a body devoted solely to the peace and well-being of all the world's citizens.

Nowlan is vice-chairman of the Republican Central Committee of Stark County, Illinois, and a senior fellow at the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs.