Death notices: Dec. 21, 2024 (and Dec. 19)

<strong>Russell C. Barger,</strong> 61, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2024), at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>John P. Buric,</strong> 97, of Manteno and Joliet, passed away Nov. 27, 2024, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Plese Professional Funeral and Cremation Services in Joliet.

<strong>Charlotte Terese Finn</strong>, 92, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Lisa K. Garrels</strong>, 63, of Streator, and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Nov. 2, 2024, at OST St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac.

<strong>James Kunce,</strong> 87, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>George Michael McEwen,</strong> 72, of Manteno, and formerly of Olympia Fields and Homewood, passed away Dec. 10, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Midwest Mortuary Service, Mokena.

<strong>Michael J. Muzzarelli</strong>, 67, of Braidwood, passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2024), at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Jacqueline R. Zummallen,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Garnette Catherine Delaney</strong>, 73, of Manteno, was held Nov. 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Garnette passed away Nov. 11, 2024. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Emmet and Aidan Steffan, and Pat, Mark, Ryan, Dave and Tom Delaney. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Graveside services for <strong>James R. Dygert,</strong> 97, of Bradley, were held Nov. 27, 2024, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Scott Paisley officiating. James passed away Nov. 24, 2024 . Funeral arrangements were by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Natalie Keigher</strong>, 96, of Wauwatosa, Wis., was held Nov. 23 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau, the Rev. John Peeters and the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Natalie passed away Oct. 25, 2024. Inurnment was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Funeral services for <strong>Jaclyn Lee Wilkening</strong>, 86, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory Estby officiating. Jaclyn passed away Nov. 19, 2024. Pallbearers were Gillie Howard, Mark Weoman, George and Todd Luhman, Chris Jelinek and David Berrong. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.