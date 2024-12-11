Death notices: Dec. 11 (and Dec. 9 and 10)

<strong>Patricia A. Diaz</strong>, 78, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Helen Louise Hileman,</strong> 78, of Gardner, passed away Nov. 28, 2024, at Lightways Hospice Home, Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves and Baskerville Funeral Homes.

<strong>Gordon Keith Pitcher,</strong> 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 26, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Homes.

<strong>Dale B. Verkler Sr.,</strong> 90, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.

<strong>J. Ricardo Ramirez-Rico,</strong> 82, of Onarga, passed away Dec. 4, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

<strong>Eugenia “Jeannie” Felicia Scheiman (nee Tompkins),</strong> 78, of Peotone, passed away Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone.