Death notices: Nov. 27, 2024 (and Mon. 25th, Tues. 26th)

<strong>Tawone L. Autman Sr.</strong>, 53, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gerald Chandler,</strong> 54, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jesse W. Jackson</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Francis J. Jirousek</strong>, 89, of Custer Park, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Roland B. "Skip" Myers,</strong> 88, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Alan E. Randolph</strong>, 72, of Essex, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2024) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Mary Kay Slack,</strong> 68, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2024), at Lightways Hospice of Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gene Clay Sutton III</strong>, 19, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Nov. 3, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace, Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores Clodi,</strong> 103, of Herscher, was held Oct. 22 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ronald Nietzke officiating. Dolores passed away Oct. 18, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Funeral services for <strong>Judy Kaye Engelbrecht</strong>, 67, of Clifton, were held Oct. 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Pete Hinrich officiating. Judy passed away Oct. 11, 2024. Burial was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Kol Siebring, Sean Lambert, Michael, Bryan and John Engelbrecht, and Eric Bauman. Honorary pallbearers were Contessa, Ava and Dominik Engelbrecht, and Liam Bauman. Funeral arrangements were by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Funeral services for <strong>Florence Nimz</strong>, 104, of Watseka, were held Nov. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Darla Holden officiating. Florence passed away Nov. 4, 2024. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Spencer Wall, Gregg, Brian and Garrett Thomas, Erik Nimz and Scott Beyer. Honorary pallbearers were Hunter, Tucker and Carter Brandon, and Michael Wall. Funeral arrangements were by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Terrell</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Montele Crawford officiated and LaToya Trapp, her daughter, delivered the eulogy. Patricia passed away Nov. 7, 2024. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Perry Wright, Bryan Terrell, Fount Hankle, Cedric Terrell Jr., Charles Lee Jr. and Ernest Tucker. Funeral arrangements were by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.