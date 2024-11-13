Death notices: Nov. 13, 2024

<strong>Katherine G. Davis</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Charles Leo Fitzpatrick</strong>, 86, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2024), at Courtyard Estates nursing home in Herscher. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Randy S. Fowler</strong>, 63, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Nov. 9, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Glenn M. Little</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Margaret Mary Bullock</strong>, 94, of Bradley, was held Sept. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak and deacon Gregg Clodi officiating. Margaret passed away Sept. 20, 2024. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Grant Offerman, Nick and Nathan Benjamin, Josh and Mike Myers, Andrew Lockwood and Brent Merten.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Marilyn J. St. Louis</strong>, 96, of Ocala, Fla, and formerly of Bradley, was held Sept. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Marilyn passed away Sept. 15, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Mellissa Reisor, Jackie Littrell, Laura Anderson, Renee Day, Stacey Hudson, Rachel McElroy and Michael Breault.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald William Thompsen</strong>, 86, of Donovan, were held Sept. 28 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Ronald passed away Sept. 24, 2024. Burial was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Schwer, Milford. Pallbearers were Eric and Matthew Thompsen, Michael and Charles Leitz, Michael Wendland and Michael St. Aubin.

<div>

Funeral services for <strong>Sally Jo Voigt</strong>, 78, of Momence, were held Oct. 4 at Grace Community Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Stephen Hudspath officiating. Sally passed away Sept. 28, 2024. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

</div>