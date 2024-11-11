Death notices: Nov. 13, 2024

Funeral Mass for <strong>Marilyn J. St. Louis</strong>, 96, of Ocala, Fla, and formerly of Bradley, was held Sept. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Marilyn passed away Sept. 15, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Mellissa Reisor, Jackie Littrell, Laura Anderson, Renee Day, Stacey Hudson, Rachel McElroy and Michael Breault.

Funeral services for <strong>Sally Jo Voigt</strong>, 78, of Momence, were held Oct. 4 at Grace Community Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Stephen Hudspath officiating. Sally passed away Sept. 28, 2024. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.