Death notices: Nov. 6, 2024

<strong>Mildred L. "Millie" Blanchette</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Loretta J. Denault</strong>, 93, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2024), at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Dennis Leo "Butch" Foreman,</strong> 80, of Leesburg, Fla., and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Oct. 13, 2024, at Advent Health in Orlando, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Harden Pauli Funeral Home in Eustis, Fla.

<strong>Edward Joseph Kendziorek Jr., "Joe,"</strong> 73, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Susan E. Lindsey</strong>, 81, of Custer Park, passed away Thursday (Oct. 31, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Carrie Thomas,</strong> 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Lucille R. Etzel</strong>, 73, of Bourbonnais, was held Sept. 25 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with several officiating, including Lucille's brother, the Rev. Dan Hebert, the Rev. Jason Nesbit, the Rev. Moses Mesh and the Rev. Matt Pratscher. Lucille passed away Sept. 19, 2024. Interment was in Maternity Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Marjorie Ann Schrock</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 21 at Calvary Bible Church, with the Rev. Jonathan Kealey officiating. Majorie passed away Sept. 14, 2024. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.