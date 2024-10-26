Death notices: Oct. 26, 2024

<strong>Dixie Lee Renner</strong>, 86, of Godley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2024), at the The Arc of Dwight nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>John E. Banks</strong>, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 19, 2024, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Timothy Brewster Jr.</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 23, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gerome Greer</strong>, 67, of Chicago, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2024), at Alta Rehab at Fairmont in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Francisco Javier Landeros</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 20, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

Funeral services for <strong>Julie A. Bretzman</strong>, 59, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Julie passed away Sept. 9, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Carl Shorter</strong>, 52, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 18, 2024, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Carl passed away Oct. 7, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald Robert Wildman</strong>, 59, of Bonfield, were held Sept. 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Ronald passed away Sept. 16, 2024. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery.