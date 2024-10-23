Obituary budget for Oct. 23

Done - KDJ002092Down - Flag - Charles Down - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ002093McCulley - Flag - Tommy McCulley - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ002089Moss - Flag - Billy Moss - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ002094Schultz - Wayne Schultz - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002098Jackson - Greg Jackson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002095Dionne - Barbara Dionne - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002096Raef - Carol Raef - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002097Knight - Marian Giroux-Knight - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002099Nimz - Paul Nimz - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002091Markley - Lovetta Markley - $50 service announcement - no photo - no flag

Done - Death notices - Arbuthhnot, Berg, Ross, Baker, Bolar, LaGesse

Done - Past services - Bisaillon, Fortin, Gooding