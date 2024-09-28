Obituary budget for Sept. 28

Done - KDJ002048Thompsen - Flag - Ronald Thompsen - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag
Done - KDJ002049Cailteux - Flag - Terry Cailteux - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag
Done - KDJ002045Orlando - Leta McCormick Orlando - $250 obit - with photo - no flag
Done - KDJ002046French - Jean French - $250 obit - with photo - no flag
Done - KDJ002047Farquhar - Gerald Farquhar - $250 obit - with photo - no flag
Done - Death notices - Smith, White, McIntosh, Porter
- Past services - none for Saturday
Done - OBIT RECAP