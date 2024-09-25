Obituary budget for Sept. 25

Done - KDJ002030Walling - Flag - Randal Walling - $200 (second-day run) - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ002043Pitts - Flag - Clifton Pitts - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ002039Carley - Colson Carley - free, for a 17-year-old - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002040StLouis - Marilyn St. Louis - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002041Bullock - Margaret Lockwood Bullock - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002042Yeates - Maureen Yeates - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ002044McDermott - Dylan McDermott - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - Death notices - Thompsen, French, Martens, Weaver, Arseneau, Miller, Shanks, Raglione

Done - Past services - Fruendt, Harvey, Westphal