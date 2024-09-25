Death notices: Sept. 25, 2024

<strong>Stephen R. Arseneau</strong>, 73, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Sept. 20, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jean French</strong>, 76, of Mount Pleasant, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2024), at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Wis. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Lonnie Martens</strong>, 79, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Aug. 18, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by the National Cremation Society, The Villages, Fla.

<strong>Lynne M. Miller,</strong> 77, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Sept. 19, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Mark D. Raglione</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>James Allen Shanks,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 13, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Ronald Thompsen</strong>, 86, of Donovan, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Deborah A. Weaver,</strong> 51, of Cabery, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth William “Kenny” Fruendt</strong>, 88, of St. Anne, were held Aug. 21 at First Reformed Church of Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. Kenny passed away Aug. 14, 2024. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Jim, Joel, Jay and Nick Fruendt, Doug Schaafsma and Tim Goecken.

Funeral Mass for <strong>David R. Harvey</strong>, 80, of Watseka, was held Aug. 9 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. David passed away July 31, 2024. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kentland, Ind. Honorary pallbearers were Mark, Matthew, Nicholas and Marvin Harvey, Jim Smith and Paul Koester.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Kary Westphal</strong>, 76, of Clifton, was held Aug. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Kary passed away Aug. 4, 2024. Pallbearers were Mati and Hann Thompson, Patrick and Joe Jemar, and Jeff and Josh McCurry. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cabery.