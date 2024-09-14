Death notices: Sept. 14, 2024

<strong>Laura A. Cloudy</strong>, 65, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2024), at Watseka Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Jodi Devereaux</strong>, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Susan Graham</strong>, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2024), at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Michael J. Krones</strong>, 65, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2024), at University of Chicago Hospital, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Alexander Sherman,</strong> 77, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 13, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Elliott P. Timms,</strong> 79, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Victor T. Wells,</strong> 60, of Essex, passed away Thursday (Sept. 10, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>George R. Willis II, “Big Red,”</strong> 77, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 8, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Timmy James Blaylock</strong>, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. Timmy passed away Aug. 14, 2024. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Clifton Cox</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 3 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Clifton passed away Aug. 24, 2024. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Honorary pallbearers were Darryl, Ben Jr., and Darnell Cox, Darrick Madgett and Alex Robinson.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald “Jerry” John Frechette</strong>, 89, of Bradley, was held Aug. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak and deacon Gregg Clodi officiating. Jerry passed away Aug. 22, 2024. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Augustine, Joel, Luke and Paul Azzarelli, and Jeremy and Jimmy Frechette.