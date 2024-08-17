Death notices: Aug. 17, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Timmy J. Blaylock</strong>, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Debra Anne Bowie</strong>, 63, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Saverio Harry Loomis Jr.</strong>, 65, of Godley, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Natalie A. Nantista-Brouillette</strong>, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 9, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Marilyn R. Rice</strong>, 78, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2024), at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>John W. Schoth</strong>, 87, of St. Anne, passed away Aug. 5, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jeremy Weigel</strong>, 42, of Kankakee, passed away July 17, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Charles A. Joly Sr.</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, were held July 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Charles passed away July 10, 2024. Entombment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Joseph “Joe” Edward Raich</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held July 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Joe passed away July 10, 2024. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Joseph and Jacob Raich, Erik Serna, Jay Karr, Kenneth Willis and Michael Simeur.