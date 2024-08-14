Death notices: Aug. 14, 2024

Funeral Mass for <strong>Lylette M. Coy-Lamie</strong>, 75, of Bourbonnais, was held July 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating. Lylette passed away July 6, 2024. Inurnment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Robert “Bob” Lowell LeClair,</strong> 86, of Clifton, was held July 15 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Bob passed away July 8, 2024. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, L’Erable. Pallbearers were Riley, Tyler, Jeremy, Michael, Ethan, Jake and Ross LeClair.