Death notices: Aug. 10, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Gregory C. Bielfeldt</strong>, 76, of Beecher, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Roy Brooks</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>William Charles Cagle</strong>, 80, of Fisher, passed away Aug. 5, 2024, at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Joseph W. Kirn</strong>, 73, of Sheldon, passed away Aug. 2, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Hardeitha Osborne</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>Beth Ann (Hamlyn) Seither,</strong> 62, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away July 31, 2024, in Wisconsin.

<strong>Sharon Lynn Thompson</strong>, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 4, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Joel A. Koonce</strong>, 88, of Watseka, were held July 8 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Darla Holden officiating. Joel passed away June 28, 2024. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Emily and Jacob Koonce, Shane Evers, Andy Killian, Alex Mortensen and Steve Knapp. Honorary pallbearers were Shadley Evers, and Harold and David Wiedeman.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jacquelyn “Jackie” Mary Hammond</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, was held July 8 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Patrick Render officiating. Jackie passed away June 29, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Elle Griffy, Andrew Obarski, and Austin, Mathew and Alex Boyd.