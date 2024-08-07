Obituary budget for Aug. 7

Done - KDJ001946Fontaine - Flag - Frank Fontaine - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001947Gerhart - Bruce Gerhart - $250 obit - with photo - No flag

Done - KDJ001945Sneed - Christine Sneed - $250 obit- with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001948Jones - Kenneth Jones - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001949Westphal - Kary Westphal - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001951Kerouac - Donald Kerouac - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001950Parker - Cameron Lane Parker - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - Death notices - Denoyer, Huerta, Lamarr, McMaster

- Past services - none