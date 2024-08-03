Death notices: Aug. 14, 2024

Funeral Mass for <strong>Richard “Rich” Edward Bergan</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, was held July 10 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Richard passed away July 5, 2024. Pallbearers were Greg Thomas, Mike Spade, Brendan Bergan, Jim Laski, Doug Balk and Dustin Wilson.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald L. “Ron” Guertin</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held July 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ronald passed away July 1, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.