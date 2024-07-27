Death notices: July 27, 2024

<strong>Steven W. Cross</strong>, 74, of Buckingham, passed away July 16, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jamie A. Guziejka</strong>, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Kris E. Prairie</strong>, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 22, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Marlene J. Smith</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Dale E. Heidemann</strong>, 83, of Grant Park, were held June 24 at Zion Lutheran Church, Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory A. Estby officiating. Dale passed away June 15, 2024. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ben Albright, Gene Rademacher, Kole Stadt, Travis Fick, Greg Luhman and Daren Lehnert. Honorary pallbearer was Matt Lohmann.

Funeral services for <strong>Jesus Ariel “Ari” Lopez</strong>, 8, of Kankakee, were held June 27 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Jesus passed away June 23, 2024.