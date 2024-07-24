Death notices: July 24, 2024

<strong>Roger Wayne Brooks</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, passed away June 22, 2024, due to an accidental drowning in the Kankakee River. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Larry Michael Schubert,</strong> 75, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 18, 2024), at Riverside’s Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Dixie D. Schweizer,</strong> 76, of Bradley, passed away Friday (July 19, 2024), at the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Bobby Howell</strong>, 86, of Bradley, were held June 19 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Bobby passed away June 14, 2024. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Roy Jr. and John Howell, Larry Sr. and Jerry Menz, David O’Brien and Tad Nowman.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Joubert</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held June 21 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Mary passed away June 16, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Kim and Lane Maddie, Dawn and Joe Heath, and Pat and Joe Stump.

Funeral services for <strong>Marilyn E. Kottendorf,</strong> 92, of Bradley, were held June 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Marilyn passed away June 18, 2024. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Matthew and Mark Shore, Robert Latz, Steven Yuroff, Trenton Shelton and Mathew Wallace.

Funeral services for <strong>Clarence William Miedema</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, were held June 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Marvin Jones officiating. Clarence passed away June 18, 2024. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert. Pallbearers were Misty Bowers, Jennifer Douglas, Christie Hendricks, Elizabeth Koven, Angela Shearer and Allison Watford.