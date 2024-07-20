Obituary budget for July 20

Done - KDJ001914Johnson - Flag - Paul Johnson - $250 obit - with photo With Flag

(please place this one at the top) Done - KDJ001919Frazier - Jamir Frazier - Free, for a child - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001913Walsh - Dennis Walsh - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001916Timms - Dorothy Timms - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001912Morris - Rita Morris - $250 obit - No photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001915Seyler - Gloria Seyler - $250 obit - No photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001917Askew - Duane Askew - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001918Richard - Mark Richard - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001920Curwick - Sharon Curwick - $250 obit - with photo -no flag

Done - Death notices - Harding, Szymanski, Currier

- Past services - None for Saturday

Done - OBIT RECAP