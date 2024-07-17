Death notices: July 17, 2024

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dennis Charles Bossinger</strong>, 82, of Peoria, Ariz., was held June 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Dennis passed away June 8, 2024. Pallbearers were Francesca and Will Martino, Chloe, Verity and Gryphon Ayes, and Annaliese, Lucas and Jake Bossinger.

Funeral services for <strong>Janet M. Denault Menke</strong>, 83, of Vero Beach, Fla., were held June 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Janet passed away June 11, 2024. Interment was in Mount Hope Cemetery, Goodrich.