Death notices: July 17, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Lucy Jeffries,</strong> 91, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Kevin Murry,</strong> 37, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 13, 2024), at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past Services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sister Martha Ellen Harrington</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, was held June 20 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit, the Rev. Moses Mesh, the Rev. Vern Arseneau and the Rev. Mike Powell officiating. Martha passed away June 14, 2024. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville.

Funeral services for <strong>Marian A. McKenna</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, were held June 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Marian passed away June 14, 2024. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were John Kennedy, Jack Olson, Dennis O’Connor, Patrick McKenna, Ethan Fuller and Jon Guimond.