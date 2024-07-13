Death notices: July 13, 2024

<strong>Shirley (Boudreau) Harrawood</strong>, 71, of Athens, Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away June 30, 2024, in Athens, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are by Ziegler Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn.

<strong>Paul E. Johnson</strong>, 94, of Momence, passed away Friday (July 12, 2024), at Manteno Springs Assisted Living, Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

<strong>Arlean Marble</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Rita M. Morris</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 9, 2024), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ally Ann Marie Tvrz</strong>, "Ally Bug," 26, of Godley, passed away Sunday (July 7, 2024), due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Greta C. Naese</strong>, 61, of Chebanse, were held June 14 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Greta passed away April 14, 2024. Entombment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald Paul "Ron" Baughman</strong>, 72, of Cathedral City, Calif., and formerly of the Kankakee area , were held June 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Richrd Schmidt officiated. Ronald passed away April 26, 2024.

