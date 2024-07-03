Death notices: July 3, 2024

<strong>Willie Mae Bowens,</strong> 85, of Cartersville, Ga., and formerly of Pembroke Township, passed away Friday (June 28, 2024), at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville, Ga. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Jeffrey Brandt Sr.,</strong> 62, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (June 29, 2024), at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Julie Anna (Reinhart) Rodgers,</strong> 66, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 29, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Lester William Rury,</strong> 83, of South Wilmington, passed away June 26, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Urban B. Senger Jr.,</strong> 80, of Frankfort, passed away June 24, 2024, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Hattie B. Washington</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 1, 2024), at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Graveside services for <strong>Elaine Eleanor Clark</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held June 12 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Elaine passed away June 8, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>E. Darliene Denault</strong>, 81, of Bradley, were held June 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Roger Drinnon officiating. Darliene passed away June 6, 2024. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Neil, Harrison, Perry Jr. and Christopher Denault, Curtis Battrell, Connor Harmon, James K. Riley and Stephen Palinski. Honorary pallbearer was Cindy Cottey.

Funeral services for <strong>Shirley Mae Denoyer</strong>, 87, of Paxton, were held June 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L'Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Shirley passed away June 9, 2024. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable. Pallbearers were Russell "RD," Timothy, Joseph, Jeffrey, Robert and Joshua Denoyer. Honorary pallbearers were Christina Anderson, Jeremiah Denoyer and Michael McCary.

Funeral services for <strong>Jean Price</strong>, 83, of Watseka, were held June 11 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. P.J. Parker officiating. Jean passed away June 7, 2024. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Marsha Anderson, Nick Manahan, Tommy Taylor, David Butzow, Pete St. Peter and Richard Lease.

