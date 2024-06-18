Death notices: June 18, 2024

<strong>Abraham Carmona-Avalos,</strong> 56, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 17, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Mary L. Gee</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 13, 2024), at The University of Chicago Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>George B. Keller Jr.,</strong> 85, of Bradley, passed away Friday (June 14, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee

<strong>Keverez V. Tanzy</strong>, 48, of Kankakee, passed away June 11, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Wilfred "Jerry" Ouellette</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, were held May 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Wilfred passed away May 10, 2024. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Vaughn J. Peerbolte</strong>, 68, of Bradley, was held May 22 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Vaughn passed away May 9, 2024. Pallbearers were Greg Voegtlin, Bill Wolsfeld, Jim Johnson and Tim, Greg and Mark Peerbolte.

Graveside services for <strong>Johnny "Turk" Schultz</strong>, 53, of Bonfield, were held May 17 in Bonfield Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Turk passed away May 12, 2024.

