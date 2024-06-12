Death notices: June 12, 2024

<strong>Dennis Charles Bossinger,</strong> 82, of Peoria, Ariz., passed away Saturday (June 8, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<span><strong>Brenda R. Cooke,</strong> 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away June 1, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. </span>

Funeral services for <strong>Brian K. Ebersole</strong>, 67, of Bradley, were held May 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Brian passed away May 7, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Wendell L. Verkler</strong>, 83, of Cissna Park, were held May 11 at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Paul Thomason officiating. Wendell passed away May 5, 2024. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Samantha Bougher, Melannie Verkler Woodward, AJ and Lucas Verkler, and Joshua and Jeremiah Houston.

