Death notices: June 1, 2024

<strong>David John Gronewold,</strong> 68, of Denton, Texas, and formerly of Watseka and Hazel Crest, passed away May 24, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Lone Star Cremation in Mansfield, Texas.

Graveside services for <strong>Doris Lillian Brodien</strong>, 96, of Brentwood, Tenn., and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held May 14 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Doris passed away May 5, 2024. Pallbearers were David and Ryan Harris and Brandon and Brad Barr.

Funeral services for <strong>Lois Johnson</strong>, 95, of Kankakee, were held May 14 at Aroma Park United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom officiating. Lois passed away April 23, 2024. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.