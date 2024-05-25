Obituary budget for Saturday, May 25

Done - Randolph 'Randy' Crews - $400 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001801Shankland - Flag - Ronald Shankland - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001796Shreffler - Flag - John Shreffler - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001793Crawford - Michael "Kim" Crawford - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001798Buckingham - Peter Buckingham - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001800Dewitt - Joyce DeWitt - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001802Harmon - Phyllis Harmon - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001804Piepenbrink - Anne Piepenbrink - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001805Forburger - Donald Forburger - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001787Holbrook - Louise Holbrook - $200 obit (second-day run) - No photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001799Corbett - James Corbett - $50 service announcement - no photo - no flag

Done - Death notices - Gray, Koster, Rittmanic, Totleben... Gilbert (added at 12:02), Villalobos (added at 12:41)

Done - Past services - Fatima, Patchett, Rivera

Done - OBIT RECAP