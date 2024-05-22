Death notices: May 22, 2024

<strong>Bradley A. Bielecki,</strong> 32, of Momence, passed away Friday (May 17, 2024), in Holly Hill, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Randolph W. Crews,</strong> 75, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 20, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Joyce Ann DeWitt,</strong> 79, of Papineau, passed away Saturday (May 11, 2024), at Riverside’s Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Gloria Heckler,</strong> 83, of Braidwood, passed away May 12, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Alan Johnson,</strong> 67, of Kankakee, passed away April 28, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Gordon D. “Gordy” McCollum,</strong> 77, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 20, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Matthew J. Pantaleone</strong>, 95, of South Wilmington, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2024), at Park Pointe nursing home in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Eileen Claire Peterson</strong>, 93, of Peotone, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Constance M. Sherstad,</strong> 81, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (May 19, 2024), at Ascension Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Nelson Williams Jr.,</strong> 80, of Kankakee, passed away May 9, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Kim Baskin-Walker</strong>, 57, of Pembroke Township, were held May 14 at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler Prude officiated and Pastor Rodney Lake delivered the eulogy. Kim passed away May 7, 2024. Pallbearers were Jaleel Shepherd, Nate White Jr., Dominic Baskin, Darien and Damien Walker, and Kamare Hodges.

Graveside services for <strong>Elmer D. McAleer,</strong> 92, of Momence, were held April 25 in Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, Ind. Elmer passed away April 18, 2024.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James R. Ratliff,</strong> 71, of Martinton, was held May 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. James passed away April 29, 2024. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Martinton. Pallbearers were Kailey Schrodt, Kristie and Shawn Cailteux, Cassie and Collin Davis, Michael Salm, Darin Hofbauer, Beau Kleinert and Darren DeWitt.