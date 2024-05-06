Death notices: May 6, 2024

<strong>Tommy Johnson</strong>, 61, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 2, 2024), at Aperion Care in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jake Jordan Jr.</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 2, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Madeline Bouchard</strong>, 92, of Herscher, was held April 13 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Ronald Neitzke officiating. Madeline passed away April 3, 2024. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Chris Bouchard, Brian and Lee Miller, Jonathan and Theo Nielson, Dave Winterroth and Mike Fraser.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joseph Paul “Joe” Stalzer Jr.</strong>, 91, of Manteno, was held April 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. Joe passed away April 5, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.