Death notices: May 4, 2024

<strong>Alan Johnson</strong>, 67, Kankakee, passed away April 28, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Carla M. Suratt</strong>, 43, of Sheldon, passed away April 19, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Margaret M. Thompson</strong>, 67, of Bradley, passed away Friday (May 3, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Charles Calvin Winn</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, passed away April 21, 2024, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>George H. Berg</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, was held April 8 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters and the Rev. Patrick Render officiating. George passed away April 2, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Mitch, Mike and Andy Stevens, and Michael. Nicholas and Steven Berg.

Funeral services for <strong>James Randall "Randy" Cultra</strong>, 88, of Onarga, were held April 12 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Ed Highfill officiating. Randy passed away April 6, 2024. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Mike, David, Steve and Dave Gibson, Joe Hoy and Mike Decker.

Funeral services for <strong>Franklin "Frank" Davis</strong>, 92, of Watseka, were held April 6 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Dr. John Davis officiating. Frank passed away April 1, 2024. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Katelyn Davis, Randie Orr, Christopher Both, Tyler Davis and Fred Bohlmann. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Knapp, Henry Wayne Breymeyer, Mike Buhrmaster, Joe Witte and John Fredrickson.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard E. Maas</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, were held April 12 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Andy Nearpass officiating. Richard passed away April 5, 2024.