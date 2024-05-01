Death notices: May 1, 2024

<strong>Ronald P. Baughman</strong>, 72, of Cathedral City, Calif., passed away Friday (April 26, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Claire H. Crouch</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 30, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Donald D. Housman Sr.</strong>, 72, formerly of Braidwood, passed away Thursday (April 25, 2024), at Ascension Living Villa Franciscan in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Dawn Jeans</strong>, 67, of Wilmington, passed away April 20, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Henry Norals Jr.</strong>, 69, of Danville, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 14, 2024, at the Courage House, which is part of the veterans services campus in Danville. Funeral arrangements are by Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory, Tilton.

<strong>Michael Patchett</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 30, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Services for <strong>Kelly L. Boyd,</strong> 68, of Manteno, were held April 2 in All Saints Chapel, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kelly passed away March 17, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Orlin W. Buente</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, were held April 5 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Orlin passed away March 24, 2024. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield. Pallbearers were Jamie, Barry and Bruce Messer, Kevin and Larry Buente, and Paul Cadieux.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Michael L. "Mike" Cozzo,</strong> 80, of Manteno, was held April 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Mike passed away March 23, 2024. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael L. "Mike" Engel</strong>, 54, of Kankakee, were held April 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Mike passed away April 9, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patricia Marie Hansen</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, was held April 6 at St. John Paul II - West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Roy Jacob officiating. Patricia passed away March 26, 2024. Pallbearers were Kristen, Katie and Bate Weander, Jake Holschlag, Joe Domino and Connor Frischmeyer.

Services for <strong>Buryl E. "Buck" Knisley,</strong> 82, of Manteno, were held April 2 in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. Buck passed away March 16, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Kevin Michael Metschuleit</strong>, 65, of Bourbonnais, were held April 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kevin passed away April 8, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Myrna Paulissen</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, were held April 15 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Myrna passed away April 11, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>John F. Weller Sr.</strong>, 82, of Piper City, were held April 6 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Brian King officiating. John passed away March 31, 2024. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Todd and Tim Harris, Luke Wagner, Jimmy LeClair, Jarrett Stucki and Matt Weikel.