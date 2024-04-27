Death notices: April 27, 2024

<strong>Vicky Bennett</strong>, 72, of Martinton, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2024), at Gilman Healthcare Center. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Carol Louise (nee Rieck) Bellavia</strong>, 81, of Rockville, Md., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 22, 2024), in Rockville, Md. Funeral arrangements are by Going Home Cremation and Funeral Care in Rockville, Md.

<strong>Renee Brown-Jetto</strong>, 63, of Kankakee, passed away April 17, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Donald J. Hakey Sr.,</strong> 82, of Greenup, passed away Thursday (April 25, 2024), in Coal City. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>David Eugene Hoch</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 21, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Lois C. Johnson</strong>, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2024), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Jonathan R. Kirsch</strong>, 50, of Tampa, Fla., passed away April 6, 2024, at AdventHealth in Tampa, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Barbara Ann (nee Scott) Myers</strong>, 73, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Essex, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2024), at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Robert C. Shipley</strong>, 82, of Manteno, passed away April 21, 2024, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Ernest L. Winkle,</strong> 97, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 26, 2024), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Deborah A. Adams</strong>, 71, of Bourbonnais, were held March 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Deborah passed away March 18, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>James A. Grubbs</strong>, 60, of St. Anne, were held April 1 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. James passed away March 22, 2024. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery. Pallbearers were Henry and Harrison Blauw, Andrew and Adam Grubbs, Tom Hoekstra and Peter Grant.