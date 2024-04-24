Death notices: April 24, 2024

<strong>Donald L. Breitenbucher,</strong> 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (April 22, 2024), at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ronald Lee Gierke,</strong> 69, of Goreville, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 19, 2024), at his home in Goreville. Funeral arrangements are by Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

<strong>John Lofton,</strong> 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 19, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Michael "Mike" Alfred Niesen,</strong> 65, of Anaheim, Calif., passed away April 16, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, Calif.

Funeral services for <strong>Paula Marie Boomgarden</strong>, 73, of Thawville, were held March 22 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Paula passed away March 17, 2024. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Seth, Chase and Lee Hahn, Noah Boomgarden, Dennis Aberle and William Manhart.

Funeral services for <strong>Virginia "Ginny" Downhour</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held March 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Ginny passed away March 7, 2024. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Clark E. Gregoire</strong>, 69, of Bourbonnais, was held March 22 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Clark passed away March 18, 2024. Pallbearers were Hollice Clark, Mike and Ed Lambert, Frank Blanchette, Wayne Ruel and Bobby LaLuna. The honorary pallbearer was Nick LaLuna.

Funeral services for <strong>Russell W. Schuler,</strong> 80, of Gilman, were held March 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Pete Hinrich officiating. Russell passed away March 18, 2024. Burial was in Wenger Green Ridge Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Kyle Gateley, Hargis Harding Jr., Aaron Slack, Brad Wetzel, Greg Gonnerman and Jay Kuipers. Honorary pallbearers were Francis Schunke, John Hanlon, Tom Bayston, Roger and Ron Ritzma, Duane Bohner, Ed Varner, Rich Jacobs, Ken Dirks and members of the Slow Boys Tractor Club.