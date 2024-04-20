Obituary budget for Wednesday, April 24

<div><div><div>Done - KDJ001727McAleer - Flag - Elmer McAleer - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div>

Done - (with color photo) Paul Cardosi - $580 (first of a two-day run in print, first was Saturday, second is Wednesday) - color photo - no flag

</div>

Done - KDJ001714Eckhardt - Fred and Dolores Eckhardt - $250 obit - with photo of two people - no flag

Done - KDJ001731Mericle - Paul Mericle Jr. - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001732Wilken - Donnalee Wilken - $250 plus obit, lengthy - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001735Gernon - Susan Burton Gernon - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001734Hambrick - Ashby Hambrick - $50 service announcement - no photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Death notices - Niesen, Lofton, Breitenbucher, Gierke, Naese</div><div><br />Done - Past services - Boomgarden, Downhour, Gregoire, Schuler</div>