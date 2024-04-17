Obituary budget for Wednesday, April 17

<div>Done - KDJ001713LaBeau - Gretchen LaBeau - $625 obit (first of a two-day run, also runs Saturday, and color photo) - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - KDJ001715Travis - Carol Travis - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><span style="background-color: #ffffff;" data-mce-mark="1"><br />Done</span> - KDJ001712Miller - Karen Miller - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - KDJ001716Zigrossi - William Zigrossi - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001717Genovese - Eugene Genovese - $200 second-day run - no photo - no flag</div><div> </div>

Done - Death notices - Joyce, Norwid, Rush, Scruggs, Lynch-Wiggs, Williams

Done - Past services - Buhr, Martell, Yung, Emma King, Ronald King, June Zeedyk