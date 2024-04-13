Death notices: April 13, 2024

<strong>Cheryl L. Bischert,</strong> 67, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (April 8, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Lorraine Faivre</strong>, 105, of Kankakee, were held March 1 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated the service. Lorraine passed away Feb. 23, 2024. Inurnment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Edward Charles Hall</strong>, 63, of Watseka, was held March 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L'Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Edward passed away March 1, 2024. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, L'Erable. Pallbearers were Ronnie, Norman and Nathan Neisewander, Micah and Gil Wetzel, and Charles Hall.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Eugene Weger</strong>, 64, of Bradley, were held March 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Hamish Seegers officiating. Donald passed away Feb. 25, 2024.